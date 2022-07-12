Piped drinking water schemes in 574 U.P. villages in 100 days: Minister
Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh said besides providing tap water to all households, his department was also engaged in providing employment to every villager.
“My department is working on a simultaneous plan to empower rural women by increasing their income while working from home,” Dev said on Tuesday while talking about the 100-day achievement of his department.
“Jal Jeevan Mission has completed piped drinking water schemes in 574 villages of the state in 100 days. These include 64 drinking water schemes of Bundelkhand/Vindhya and water connections have been given to 3.76 lakh houses under these schemes,” he said.
Work on 63 other schemes was completed in Bundelkhand in 100-day period, he said.
“Against the target of drinking water connection in 50,000 houses, household tap connections were given in more than 66,000 houses. Water supply with tap connections has also been started in more than 33,000 houses under the scheme,” he added.
“A total of 1,236 gram-panchayats are going to benefit from 17 projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra of Vindhya region and 2,961 revenue villages will be benefitted. We aim to provide more than 6.5 lakh functional household tap connections (FHTCs) in Vindhya region by December 2022 so that over 40 lakh people get pure drinking water through a piped drinking water scheme,” he added.
He also said through Har Ghar Nal Yojana, 7,56,522 people will be employed in rural areas of the state.
“The villagers are being employed on contractual basis for posts like plumber, fitter, operator, caretaker and security guards,” he said.
He also said efforts were on to make Ganga river flow clean in Varanasi for which restoration work has been completed by cleaning and lining the 7.5 km long ‘shahi nullah’.
“Drains opening into the Yamuna at Panki in Kanpur and in Mathura were tapped and the construction of new STPs at Masani, Jaunpur and Baghpat were completed. Also, 34 drains have been tapped in Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Farrukhabad-Fatehgarh and Bareilly,” he added.
Pandemic impact: Allahabad University slashes 20% course for students of 2022-23 session
According to the recently issued annual academic calendar of the central university, the classes of under graduate first year students of annual system-based courses will start from September 1 and that of second year from September 10, varsity officials said. Likewise, classes for the second, fifth, seventh and ninth semesters of semester-based courses will start from July 7 and their examinations are proposed from October 10 to 20, they said.
City reports five leptospirosis cases in seven days
With the city roads being waterlogged on account of heavy rain, Mumbai has reported five leptospirosis cases in the last seven days. The health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued an advisory on this bacterial disease as more water stagnation is anticipated in the coming days. This monsoon, the city has seen 17 leptospirosis cases while there were 37 cases recorded in July last year.
Modi in Bihar: India on way to becoming a ‘mature democracy’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India was the “mother of all democracies”, drawing upon the legacy of ancient republics like Vaishali, and expressed satisfaction over the nation's march towards becoming a “mature democracy”. “... We are often told that India is the largest democracy. I would like countrymen to remember that we are not just the largest; India is the mother of all democracies,” Modi said.
BPSC exam paper leak: DySP arrested, sent to judicial custody for 14 days
A deputy superintendent of police (DySP) was arrested Tuesday in connection with the leakage of question paper of the preliminary examination for state civil services that was conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission on May 8 this year and cancelled the same day, police said. The arrested officer, Ranjit Kumar Razak, a resident of Katihar district, is currently posted as DySP with the Bihar Special Armed Police.
Viral video: Lakhisarai DM seen ‘shaming’ headmaster faces heat
Lakhisarai DM Sanjay Kumar Singh apparently got furious seeing Nirbhay Kumar Singh, the headmaster of Balgudar primary school in the district in kurta and pyjamas. At another point, the DM is seen snapping at the headmaster and asking him to shut up. “You are not fit for the post of headmaster and hence I am going to withhold your salary,” the DM is seen telling the teacher. Jan Adhikar party (JAP) chief Pappu Yadav, in a tweet tagging chief minister Nitish Kumar, demanded immediate suspension of the DM.
