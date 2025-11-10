Plea to replace cloth on wazukhana lock: Varanasi court fixes Nov 20 for next hearing

The Varanasi district court on Monday fixed November 20 as the next date of hearing on a plea seeking replacement of a cloth tied over the sealed lock of the wazukhana (ablution area) inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex, while ordering both the parties to produce a copy of the order passed in the writ petition (civil) Ashwini Kumar Upadhyaya Versus Union of India and others. The plea was filed on August 8 by advocate Rajesh Mishra, UP government’s special counsel for the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case, on behalf of the Varanasi administration. (For Representation)

Both the parties were directed to produce a copy of the order passed in the writ and explain their respective stand in that regard, said counsel for Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) Akhlaque Ahmad. The AIMC manages the Gyanvapi mosque.

The plea was filed on August 8 by advocate Rajesh Mishra, UP government’s special counsel for the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case, on behalf of the Varanasi administration. In response, the AIMC raised objections the same month.

During hearings on previous dates in the court of district judge Sanjeev Shukla, Mishra reiterated that the torn cloth on the locks needed replacement due to wear and tear. He stressed that given the sensitive nature of the Gyanvapi matter, it was important to replace the worn-out cloth with a new one and urged the court to pass an order accordingly.

Representing AIMC, advocates Akhlaque Ahmad and Raees Ansari opposed the plea, arguing that the wazukhana had been sealed by order of the Supreme Court, and only the apex court could pass directions on the matter.