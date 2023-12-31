PM inaugurates revamped Ayodhya Dham junction, flags off new trains

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station, now called ‘Ayodhya Dham’ and flagged off new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains on Saturday. He also dedicated several other railway projects to the nation . The newly-inaugurated extension wing of the Ayodhya Dham Junction, in Ayodhya, on Saturday. (PTI)

“Ayodhya Dham Railway Station handles 10,000 people. Now this will reach 60,000 after revamping is complete,” said PM Modi during the inauguration.

According to the railways, once completed, the total cost of the entire project has been estimated to be ₹430 crore and it will eventually have the capacity to handle one lakh passengers. The roof design is inspired by lotus petals.

Phase I of redeveloped Ayodhya railway station has been completed at a cost of more than ₹240 crore. The three-storey modern railway station building is equipped with all modern features like lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloak rooms, child care rooms and waiting halls. The station building will be ‘accessible for all’ and will be an ‘IGBC certified green station building’.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation three railway projects worth ₹2300 crore to strengthen rail infrastructure in the region. The projects include the Rooma Chakeri-Chanderi third line project; Jaunpur-Tulsi Nagar, Akbarpur-Ayodhya, Sohawal-Patranga and Safdarganj-Rasauli sections of Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki doubling project and doubling and electrification project of the Malhaur-Daliganj railway section.

The revamped Ayodhya Dham railway station has “the country’s largest concourse” and the central dome is inspired by Lord Ram’s Chandra ‘Mukut’ (crown). Overall, the design is a confluence of modern solutions with a touch of Indian temple architecture aesthetics.

CENTRAL DOME

Spread across more than 11,000 sqm area, the central dome of the station’s building is inspired by Lord Ram’s Chandra ‘Mukut’ (crown). The chakra (discus) behind the crown represents the sun. Further, two shikars on the two- storey building are inspired from Janaki temple. There are seven mandapas between the shikhars.

During the day, the railway station requires minimum power, as the design allows for abundant natural light. Further, for water efficiency, there is the provision of rain water harvesting. The water sent to the sewage treatment plant can be recycled for horticulture use.

HERITAGE PATH

The narrow lane connecting the main Ayodhya junction terminal with highway and temple will be made into a heritage path, with power and telephone cables underground and Treta Yuga ( Lord Ram’s period) façade along the path till the Ram temple.

SEVERAL AMENITIES

The middle floor of the Ayodhya Dham station accommodates retiring rooms, a women’s dormitory, AC retiring rooms, a gents dormitory, staircases, lodging rooms for relieving staff and dedicated spaces for the station master and women employees. The needs of individuals with disabilities have also been considered by incorporating specially designed toilets.

The southern terminal will have direct connectivity with NH27 (National Highway 27).

There is also an infant care room, which occupies a prominent position, providing medical attention to infants of passengers. In the event of an injury or illness during the journey, a dedicated sick room at the station is available for first aid and medical assistance, as per a press statement .

“A passenger facilities desk and tourist information centre will provide comprehensive information about spiritual and tourist destinations in the area, including Ram Temple,” the press statement said.

Designers have applied for GRIHA three star rating for the green building of Ayodhya junction.

Currently, the second phase of the railway station development is going on, where three platforms are being covered with the concourse.

Later, two more platforms will be developed with a new terminal in the southern part of the station. The terminal will have a much larger waiting area and parking space, taking the station capacity to more than one lakh passengers.

PM FLAGS OF EIGHT TRAINS

The Prime Minister also flagged off six new Vande Bharat trains. These include Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express, Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express;,alna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express.

Later, he interacted with school children travelling in the inaugural journey of the Amrit trains.

PM Modi informed about the new train series ‘Amrit Bharat’ after Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat and expressed delight that the first Amrit Bharat train was going through Ayodhya. He congratulated the people of UP, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and Karnataka for getting these trains today. The PM highlighted the sense of service to the poor that underlies modern Amrit Bharat trains. “People who often travel long distances due to their work and those who do not have that much income, are also entitled to modern facilities and comfortable travel. These trains have been designed keeping in mind the dignity in the life of the poor,” he added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the role that Vande Bharat trains were playing in linking development with heritage. “The country’s first Vande Bharat Express train ran from Kashi. Today Vande Bharat Express trains are running on 34 routes in the country. Vande Bharat connects Kashi, Katra, Ujjain, Pushkar, Tirupati, Shirdi, Amritsar, Madurai, every big centre of faith. In this series, today Ayodhya has also got the gift of Vande Bharat train,” said PM Modi.