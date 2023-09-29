PM lauds ODF Plus status for all villages in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the ODF (Open Defecation Free) Plus status achieved by 100% of the villages in Uttar Pradesh under the Swachh Bharat Mission (gramin) Phase II. An ODF Plus village is one that has retained its Open Defecation-Free (ODF) status while also implementing solid or liquid waste management systems. (File Photo)

An ODF Plus village is one that has retained its Open Defecation-Free (ODF) status while also implementing solid or liquid waste management systems.

Replying to a post on X by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the Prime Minister in Hindi stated: “Many congratulations! Uttar Pradesh has made an unprecedented achievement just ahead of the birth anniversary of Bapu (Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi) and it is an inspiration for the entire country. Our continuous efforts in the field of cleanliness are not only a tribute to women’s empowerment but also critically important for the health of all our family members.”

Yogi, on his X, wrote in Hindi: “Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi ji, the new Uttar Pradesh of the new India has achieved ODF Plus status under Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) phase II. Our villages are now totally free of the shameful compulsion of open defecation. The achievement, which is a symbol of cleanliness, dignity and safety, is also an achievement towards ‘ease of living’ in the new Uttar Pradesh.”

On Thursday, the UP government announced that all 95,767 villages in the state had attained ODF Plus status during the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), marking a 100% achievement rate for the state.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!