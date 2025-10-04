PM MITRA Park in Lucknow-Hardoi draws ₹5K crore in investment proposals: Uttar Pradesh government

The PM MITRA Park, being developed over 1,000 acres spread across Lucknow and Hardoi districts, has already drawn investment proposals worth over ₹5,000 crore. The projects are being developed on a total of 1,000 acres, with 730 acres in Lucknow district and 270 acres in Hardoi district, said the state government in a press statement on Saturday. The park is strategically connected, located 45 km from Lucknow Airport, 15 km from Malihabad Railway Station, and 40 km from Lucknow Junction. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The park is strategically connected, located 45 km from Lucknow Airport, 15 km from Malihabad Railway Station, and 40 km from Lucknow Junction. It is also well connected by road, with the Lucknow–Hardoi–Delhi National Highway just 15 km away and the Outer Ring Road situated 20 km from the site, the statement added.

Leading textile brands and companies have signed MoUs with the state government and are set to roll out their projects. The Aditya Birla Group plans to set up spinning and weaving units on 30 acres, while GESL Spinners will establish a technical textile yarn unit on 20 acres, said the government.

Ajul Denimkart is preparing to develop a denim fabric unit on 15 acres, and SAVM Inc D has proposed a garment manufacturing unit on 25 acres. In addition to this, Geosys India will set up a geogrid technical textiles unit on 25 acres, and TTL Limited is planning a garment unit on 5 acres.

Additionally, RGI Meditech will set up a sanitary napkins and diapers unit on 2.5 acres, VD Group is establishing a polypropylene fabric unit on 10 acres, and Maral Overseas is setting up a garment manufacturing unit on 5 acres. The Okhla Garment and Textile Cluster will develop a massive 125-acre garment manufacturing hub.

To facilitate efficient operation and management, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) called ‘PM MITRA Park Uttar Pradesh Limited’ has been formed, with the state government holding a 51% stake and the central government holding 49%.

Once completed, the park is projected to attract investments of over ₹10,000 crore and generate direct and indirect employment for more than 100,000 people. The government maintains that the park will boost industrial development and stimulate economic growth and job creation in rural areas.