Home / Cities / Lucknow News / PM Modi mentions Lucknow’s Miyawaki forest in Mann Ki Baat

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 18, 2023 11:23 PM IST

PM Modi mentioned Miyawaki forest in Lucknow's Aliganj area in his 'Mann Ki Baat'. It is a 400 sqm dense forest developed using the Japanese technique.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ made a mention of Miyawaki forest in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on Sunday. “I have come to know that a Miyawaki garden is also being prepared in Aliganj, Lucknow,” said the PM in his address.

Miyawaki forest in Lucknow. (Sourced)
The Japanese technique Miyawaki forest in Aliganj is 400 square metre in area. “It was developed two years ago with the help of local residents,” said Ravi K Singh, divisional forest officer, Awadh Range.

Miyawaki forest is developed by making best use of each part of the land and can be developed on non-fertile land too. It is dense with different types of plantations.

“We divided each square metre of land and planted a sapling for one big tree, one medium size tree, a shrub and a medicinal plant in each of one square metre space and this after proper treatment of soil,” said Singh. The big tree grows in height while the middle level tree stays on top of shrub and medicinal plant.

