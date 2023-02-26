PM Modi says Uttar Pradesh now known for better law and order, rapid progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh was once known for a poor law-and-order scenario but was now identified as a state that was progressing rapidly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to new police recruits to be sensitive to common citizens. (FILE PHOTO)

He also said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh had “strengthened the sense of security among people”.

He made these remarks in a video message at a programme in which appointment letters were handed over to more than 9,055 sub-inspectors of police, platoon commanders of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and firefighters at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here.

Modi said, “There was a time when Uttar Pradesh was known for the mafia and a poor law-and-order situation. Today, it is known for better law and order and as a state that is progressing rapidly.”

“Today, it has got a completely new identity. The state has the maximum number of expressways and several airports.It has a large number of MSME units, which gives the state a strong base for small scale industries. U.P. also leads in the country in creating a startup ecosystem for new entrepreneurs,” he said.

“With the improvement in the law and order situation, the possibilities of employment have increased manifold with investments. The economy of U.P. has got a new momentum due to the combined power of security and employment,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said, “In the last six years, more than 1.5 lakh recruitments have taken place in the state police force. Better law and order in the state is also leading to creation of employment opportunities in diverse sectors.”

The PM’s video message was played at the programme which was attended by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and finance minister Suresh Khanna, among others.

The Prime Minister said there were more tourist bookings for Varanasi than Goa during Christmas this year due to the better law and order as well as the development of infrastructure facilities in the state in the last six years of the double engine government.

The one district one product (ODOP) programme, Mudra Yojana as well as setting up of freight and defence corridors were benefiting the state not only in terms of growth, but also providing job opportunities to youngsters on a massive scale, he said.

“These days, the employment fair (Rozgar Mela) has become a special event for me. For several months, I have been observing that job fairs are being held every week in one or the other BJP-ruled state. Thousands of youngsters are being given appointment letters. It is my good fortune that I am getting an opportunity to witness this,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister told the new recruits to equip themselves with all the required skills, training and knowledge of technology to take on the new age criminals. He appealed to them to be sensitive towards common citizens and help make the system sensitive too.

“Create a system where criminals are scared, but common citizens feel fearless,” PM said.

The fresh recruitments will empower the police force in the state, he said.

“The U.P. government is working to rapidly improve police training. To promote smart policing, youngsters will also be given training in cybercrime (prevention), forensic science and state-of-the-art technology,” Modi said.

