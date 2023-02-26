‘Adani, PM Modi are one’: Rahul Gandhi asks why BJP defended the billionaire

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that "Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are one" as he questioned why BJP leaders came to the defence of the billionaire in Parliament. Congress leader and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel greets party leader Rahul Gandhi during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur on Saturday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

"I criticised Gautam Adani in Parliament and asked what relationship he has with PM Modi. The government and its ministers came to the defence of the businessman," Gandhi said at the Congress's Raipur plenary session.

“One cannot ask questions about Adani in Parliament… We will continue to ask questions till the truth comes out,” Gandhi added.

During the Budget session of Parliament, Gandhi had alleged it was clear that Modi was protecting Adani as he did not order an inquiry into the allegations levelled against the industrialist by US-based research firm Hindenburg Research. He said the prime minister did not answer the questions posed to him.

"I am not satisfied, but it reveals the truth. There was no talk of an inquiry. If he is not a friend, then he should have agreed to an inquiry. There was no probe into shell companies in defence sector and benami money is changing hands, but the prime minister did not say anything on that… It is clear that the prime minister is protecting him," Gandhi told reporters after the prime minister's reply to the motion of thanks on the president's address.

Gandhi's address largely focused on the Congress ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by him.

“During Bharat Jodo Yatra, I learned a lot. I walked for my nation from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Thousands connected to me and the party during the yatra. I listened to all problems of farmers and realised their pain,” the Congress said at the 85th plenary session.

“52 years have passed, and I still don’t have a home, but when reached Kashmir, it felt like home. The yatra was to make people of all castes and age groups feel at home. People were not talking about political things to me during the yatra, but it all changed when I reached Kashmir,” Gandhi added.

