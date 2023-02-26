Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to address Congress's plenary session today

Rahul Gandhi to address Congress's plenary session today

PTI | | Posted by Kanishka Singharia
Feb 26, 2023 09:25 AM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will deliver the concluding remarks at the plenary in the afternoon around 2pm.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address party delegates and three resolutions related to agriculture, youth and social justice will be deliberated upon on the third and final day of the party's plenary session on Sunday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

Deliberations will begin in the morning on three party resolutions – farmers and agriculture; social justice and empowerment; and youth, education and employment.

At around 10:30 AM, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address the gathering. The deliberations on the three resolutions will again resume and continue till their passage after Gandhi's address.

Also Read: Sense of uncertainty as Congress’ plenary session begins in Raipur amid ED raids

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will deliver the concluding remarks at the plenary in the afternoon around 2PM.

Then there will be a public meeting in Raipur that would be addressed by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Kharge and Gandhi, bringing down the curtains on the 85th plenary session of the party.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi addressed leaders here on the second day of the session on Saturday. Also, political, economic and international affairs resolutions were deliberated upon and passed on Saturday.

On the first day of the session, the Congress steering committee unanimously decided not to hold elections to the CWC and authorised the party chief to nominate its members. 

The decision was taken at the Kharge-led steering committee meeting which members of the Gandhi family skipped.

Friday evening, the party's subjects committee held its meeting in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present after arriving here late afternoon. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here for the plenary session on Saturday morning.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress rahul gandhi chhattisgarh× raipur + 2 more
congress rahul gandhi chhattisgarh× raipur + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out