PM Modi to flag off Varanasi to Dibrugarh cruise on January 13

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the world’s longest river voyage — ‘Ganga Vilas’ cruise from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam-- on January 13.

Officials should complete all preparations for the prime minister’s visit and the launch ceremony in Varanasi, Yogi Adityanath said at a meeting of top bureaucrats.

The cruise will cover 3,200 kilometres in 50 days. Passing through the rivers of India and Bangladesh, it will stop at over 50 architecturally important places, including world heritage sites. The waterways will also pass through national parks and sanctuaries, including the Sundarbans Delta and the Kaziranga National Park.

The Ganga Vilas cruise, which left Kolkata on December 22 with 32 Swiss tourists on board, will reach Varanasi on January 6, a state government spokesman said.

After reaching Varanasi, Swiss tourists will visit the religious and spiritual places of the city, said Raj Singh, director of Ganga Vilas Cruises. They will visit Chunar as well.

On completing their Varanasi visit, the Swiss tourists will embark on the longest river cruise on January 13 after Prime Minister flags off the epic journey, he said.

Ganga Vilas cruise, equipped with modern facilities and safety equipment, is the first river ship made in India, which will make the longest cruise journey from Varanasi to Bogibeel (Dibrugarh) in Assam.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had released the time table of the cruise on November 11.

A state government spokesperson said the Uttar Pradesh government was working to increase the facilities for tourists visiting Varanasi. Along with road, rail and air transport, tourists also wished to visit the city by river transport so that they could view the natural beauty of the river system, he said.

Over 41 lakh metric tonne paddy procured at MSP: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said over 41 lakh metric tonne paddy has been procured from 6.50 lakh farmers at the minimum support price (MSP).

Out of total procurement worth ₹8,400 crore, outstanding payment of ₹6,700 crore had been made to the bank accounts of farmers, he said. The remaining ₹1,700 crore should be paid to the farmers at the earliest, he added.

The availability of diammonium phosphate (DAP) and urea fertilizer should be monitored in all districts of the state, he said, adding that there should be no shortage of fertilisers in any district.

‘Follow the Barabanki example’

The chief minister said in view of the Global Investors Summit, an investors and exporters’ conference was organised in Barabanki which is an inspiration for other districts where such conferences should also be organized.

1200 night shelters set up

The chief minister said 1200 night shelters were established in the state to help the destitute amid the cold wave.

Asking district magistrates to carry out surprise inspections of night shelters, he said no one should be seen sleeping on the road in cold weather.

Till date, 2.86 lakh blankets have been distributed to destitute and needy people. The distribution of relief materials like blankets should be done by the local MP/MLA/local body chairman and public representatives only, he added. There should be proper arrangements for bonfires at public places, he said.

‘Peace prevailed during Xmas, New Year’

The chief minister said due to an atmosphere of peace and harmony in all the districts during Christmas and New Year festivities, the people enjoyed the special occasions with their families. A large number of devotees visited religious places like Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura. The police and the administration should always be on alert to maintain law and order and ensure that the atmosphere of security remains in the future, he said.

DGP asked to inspect Magh Mela site

During the Prayagraj Magh Mela, the kalpavasis, devotees, sages and saints should be provided all the facilities that were made available in the past, he said. The security system should be reviewed by the director general of police with an on-site inspection, he added.

