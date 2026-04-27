PM Modi to launch ₹6,350-crore projects in Varanasi, Ganga Expressway in Hardoi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh on April 28, during which he will unveil a wide slate of infrastructure and welfare projects in Varanasi before inaugurating the Ganga Expressway in Hardoi the following day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)

On April 28 at around 5pm, the Prime Minister will participate in a Mahila Sammelan at the BLW ground in Varanasi along with BJP national president Nitin Nabin and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth around ₹6,350 crore in Varanasi and address the gathering.

The Prime Minister will dedicate more than 48 completed projects worth over ₹1,050 crore to the nation. Major infrastructure works include the widening of the Varanasi-Azamgarh Road, inauguration of key rail overbridges at Kazzakpura and Kadipur, and a sewage treatment plant of 55 MLD capacity at Bhagwanpur, among others.

He will also inaugurate several community-oriented projects, including 30 rural drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission, redevelopment of Chandrawati Ghat, tourism development of Sarangnath Temple near Sarnath, and beautification and renovation works at Sant Ravidas Park in Nagwa.

Public services and sports infrastructure are also part of the programme, including a synthetic hockey turf at UP College, a 100-bed old age home in Ramnagar, and a 1 MW solar power plant at the Bhelupur Water Treatment Plant.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sowa Rigpa Bhawan and Hospital at the Central Institute of Tibetan Higher Studies, aimed at integrating traditional medicine with modern healthcare systems.

He will also lay the foundation stone of more than 112 projects worth around ₹5,300 crore. These include 13 sewerage and water supply schemes under AMRUT 2.0, a 500-bed multi-super-specialty hospital at Shri Shiv Prasad Gupta Divisional District Hospital, market complexes and office spaces at Bhojuveer and Sigra, renovation and rejuvenation of ponds, redevelopment of a 198-bed hospital, construction of a 100-bed critical care block, and tourism facilities at Assi Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat and Namo Ghat.

To strengthen governance and welfare infrastructure, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Integrated Divisional Office, Nagar Nigam office building, and a Government Child Shelter Home and Juvenile Justice Board in Ramnagar.

He will also transfer over ₹105 crore as bonus to milk suppliers of Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Varanasi Junction–Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction third and fourth railway line project, including construction of a rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River.

The project is expected to benefit Varanasi and Chandauli districts by reducing rail congestion, improving logistics efficiency, strengthening multi-modal connectivity and ensuring smoother traffic movement. It will also improve access to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the Ramnagar area and National Highway-19, while enhancing rail connectivity with eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

He will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains — Banaras–Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya–Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus).

These trains are expected to provide affordable and modern travel options while improving connectivity between Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The Banaras–Pune service will improve access to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, while the Ayodhya–Mumbai service will strengthen connectivity to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra.

On April 29, the Prime Minister will hold a roadshow from Lahurabir to the gate of Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple. At the temple, he will perform darshan and pooja of Baba Kashi Vishwanath.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Hardoi and at around 11.30am inaugurate the Ganga Expressway. He will also address a public gathering on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Ganga Expressway in Hardoi district, marking a major milestone in the development of world-class infrastructure in the country.

The Ganga Expressway is a 594-kilometre-long, six-lane (expandable to eight lanes), access-controlled greenfield high-speed corridor built at a total cost of around ₹36,230 crore.

The expressway passes through 12 districts — Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj — connecting western, central and eastern Uttar Pradesh.