PM Modi will approve caste census at right time: Rajbhar

LUCKNOW: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will approve a caste census at an appropriate time. He also accused Congress and the National Conference of conspiring to roll back reservations for the Scheduled Caste community in Jammu and Kashmir. Cong, NCP wants to roll back SC reservation in J&K, says Rajbhar. (Sourced)

Rajbhar, an NDA ally, criticised the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party on the issue of reservation while praising the Supreme Court’s ruling to exclude the ‘creamy layer’ of the SC community from reservation.

“My party has always supported the caste census, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will approve it at the appropriate time,” Rajbhar told media persons on Sunday.

Commenting on the recent Supreme Court judgment permitting sub-classification within the SC community, Rajbhar said, “The deprived section of the SC community is still struggling. Now, those deprived of reservation benefits must be given access to reservation”, adding that family members of DMs, SSPs, DIGs, IGs, and Governors should not receive reservation benefits if they belonged to the reserved category.

Rajbhar criticised the SP and BSP, claiming they were never truly in favour of uplifting the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. He also accused the Congress and National Conference (NC) of conspiring to quash SC reservations in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Abrogation of article 370 by PM Narendra Modi paved the way for SC reservations in Jammu and Kashmir. Now, Congress and NC want to roll back this reservation,” Rajbhar said.

The SBSP chief further announced that his party would contest the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra.