PM Narendra Modi to adopt two more villages in Varanasi
- BJP Varanasi district unit president Hansraj Vishwakarma visited the two villages on Sunday and prepared a list of development works and facilities needed there on a priority
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will adopt two more villages- Poore Bariyarpur and Parampur under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojna in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi for their development, said a BJP functionary.
In his first tenure between 2014 and 2019, the PM had adopted four villages, including Jayapur, Nagepur, Kakrahia and Domari. After it was adopted, Jayapur got several facilities, including branches of two banks, a library, streetlights and apucca road.
BJP Varanasi district unit president Hansraj Vishwakarma visited the two villages on Sunday and prepared a list of development works and facilities needed there on priority.
He said a bank branch, a school quipped with all facilities, community toilets and other facilities will come up in the two villages. Vishwakarma further said that a formal announcement about the adoption of the villages will be made by PM Modi during his proposed visit to Varanasi in April.
Last year in September, UP tourism officials had proposed a guided tour for foreign tourists of Varanasi villages that also included Jayapur as an option.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Narendra Modi to adopt two more villages in Varanasi
- BJP Varanasi district unit president Hansraj Vishwakarma visited the two villages on Sunday and prepared a list of development works and facilities needed there on a priority
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers don’t want new laws, why isn’t PM Modi withdrawing them: Priyanka Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 83% of UP families hit by road mishap see dip in income: World Bank report
- Almost 50% of low-income households in Uttar Pradesh had to arrange for a loan, as opposed to 10.9% of the high-income households to deal with the financial fallout of the accident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 83% of UP’s poor households report income loss after road accident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In wake of Priyanka Gandhi’s frequent visits to UP, BJP plans farmer outreach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP says will bring back old pension scheme in UP if voted to power: Report
- AAP’s Uttar Pradesh spokesperson Prince Soni said that the state government has hurt the incomes of the elderly by replacing the old pension scheme with a new one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: 4 more bodies of UP residents found, 59 still missing
- Several residents and also workers at the power stations were either killed or trapped in debris and slush deposited by the deluge caused by the glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Criminals committing crime under patronage of BJP: Akhilesh Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt working with religious leaders for development of Braj region: UP CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBSP chief claims Jat farmers have 'left' BJP in 18 districts of UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 killed, 6 injured in a collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh
- The fatal accident took place early morning near Bagahidand bridge in Jiyanpur police station area of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 die as car rams into truck in Agra-Lucknow Expressway
- Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and extended his condolences towards the kin of the deceased.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt faces teething troubles on way to paperless budget
- The newly-built ‘budget app’ remains unavailable on devices on the first day of the three-day training for Uttar Pradesh legislators.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 Ansal API projects in Sushant Golf City, Lucknow cancelled by UPRERA
- Action was taken based on site visits and a large number of complaints related to non-possession, non-refund, violation of terms and conditions of the sales contract/allotment letter by the builder.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP attracts investment intents worth ₹4,500 cr at Aero India Show: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox