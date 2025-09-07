PM2.5 levels in Lucknow exceed WHO norms by up to 12 times: Report

Air pollution levels in Lucknow may have caused residents of the state capital to lose 6.5 years of their lives compared to those staying in a region meeting the World Health Organization (WHO) stipulated safe guidelines for PM2.5, says a report on traffic, air quality and public transport in Lucknow among other findings. The report stated that if Lucknow had met the National Ambient Quality Standards set by CPCB, residents could have lived three years more. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The report ‘From Gridlock to Inclusive Green Mobility: Analysing Traffic, Air Quality and Public Transport Opportunities in Lucknow’, prepared by The Climate Agenda, a not-for-profit organisation, was released in the state capital on Saturday. It is part of the Harit Safar campaign by The Climate Agenda in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The IIT-BHU and Enviro Catalyst also contributed to the research work.

“The PM2.5 levels in Lucknow remain much above safe limits, exceeding WHO guidelines by up to 12 times. Transportation contributes 20% of PM2.5 emissions and 98% of NO2 and CO emissions,” the report said.

“Lucknow residents may lose 6.5 years of life expectancy due to air pollution levels,” the report added.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter. They are tiny, dangerous air pollutants that could penetrate into the lungs and bloodstream, causing severe respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, and even premature death. Major contributions to PM2.5 are vehicle exhaust, industrial emissions, smoke and dust.

“The report underlines the need for a comprehensive strategy to transform the state into a competitive hub for investment, innovation and sustainable urban living,” said Ekta Shekhar, director, The Climate Agenda, while releasing the report.

The report also said people of Lucknow rely more on private vehicles as compared to public transport for commuting.

According to the report, residents rely on privately owned vehicles (51% two-wheeler and 29% private cars registered as of 2023-2024 registration data) over public transport. This causes long hours of traffic congestion and significant increase in air pollution, the report added.

Sharing the findings from the report, Sunil Dahiya, founder ,Enviro Catalyst, said: “Lucknow’s challenges like traffic congestion, air pollution, and preference for private transport are interlinked and demand urgent solutions.”

Also sharing his views, Abhisek Mudgal, assistant professor, Civil Engineering, IIT (BHU), said: “Lucknow, like many other urban areas, is at a crossroads where smart traffic management, stronger bus corridors, and clean mobility can cut vehicular emissions and ease traffic congestion.”

With continued support from the government, Lucknow can emerge as a model where sustainable growth and clean air go together, he added.