PM Narendra Modi will gift projects of several thousand crore to Ayodhya: Yogi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gift projects worth several thousand crore rupees to Ayodhya on his visit on December 30, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said while chairing a meeting with officials in the temple town on Thursday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that preparations in Ayodhya for the prime minister’s visit on December 30 will be a precursor to his visit for the pran pratishtha ceremony on January 22. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The prime minister will inaugurate Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport, Ayodhya railway station and address a public meeting near the airport on December 30.

Adityanath was in Ayodhya on Thursday to review preparations for Modi’s visit and take stock of the ongoing projects.

He stated that preparations in Ayodhya for the prime minister’s visit on December 30 will be a precursor to his visit for the pran pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

He instructed officials to decorate all temples and maths (monasteries) in Ayodhya also.

Reviewing the progress of four road widening projects, he asked officials to complete pending work of Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Janmabhoomi Path and Dharm Path at the earliest.

Directing officials to prepare a digital tourist map of Ayodhya comprising details of the temple town, he said it must be in all Indian languages and in languages of those countries associated with Lord Ram.

‘Cancel pre-booking of

hotels for January 22’

Taking note of pre-booking of all hotel rooms for the consecration ceremony, the chief minister issued instructions to cancel all such advance bookings so that the Ayodhya administration could make adequate arrangements for people invited to the ceremony.

He said around 100 aircraft could arrive at Ayodhya airport on January 22 and arrangements could be made for their diversion also.

During the meeting, the chief minister also stressed on adequate parking facilities on all routes leading to Ayodhya from adjoining districts from where around 1.5 to 2 lakh people (150,000 to 200,000) are expected to come to Ayodhya for the PM’s rally on December 30.

Projects worth ₹30,000 crore are already in progress in Ayodhya.

Modi will perform the last rituals at the pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir on January 22. Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will also be present at the grand opening ceremony of Ram temple.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited around 7000 VVIPs to the ceremony.

After the opening ceremony, the Ram temple will be opened for devotees from January 23 onwards.