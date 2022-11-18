Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Police arrest 3 miscreants after shootout in Prayagraj

Police arrest 3 miscreants after shootout in Prayagraj

lucknow news
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 08:25 PM IST

SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the Atarsuiya and Kydganj police tried to intercept the three men on a bike, after which they were fired upon. In retaliation, the policemen opened fire on the miscreants.

The trio, two of whom received bullet injuries in the legs in the shootout, had allegedly shot a man during a loot attempt on November 15
The trio, two of whom received bullet injuries in the legs in the shootout, had allegedly shot a man during a loot attempt on November 15
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Three notorious miscreants were arrested after a reported shootout with police near Parade Ground here on Friday. The trio, two of whom received bullet injuries in the legs, had allegedly shot a man during a loot attempt on November 15.

SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the Atarsuiya and Kydganj police tried to intercept the three men on a bike, after which they were fired upon. In retaliation, the policemen opened fire on the miscreants.

The injured miscreants were Rajat Pasi, 25, and Raj Hela aka Romeo, 22, from Allapur. Their accomplice, Prakash Pasi, was chased and caught after he tried to flee, the SSP added.

The police, during questioning, found out that the trio were involved in multiple incidents of loot and snatching in the city. On November 15, they tried to snatch a mobile phone from student Shubham Yadav near Parade Ground. However, Shubham resisted and caught one of them. Rajat Pasi opened fire on Shubham following which a bullet pierced through Shubham’s leg.

Three country made pistols, ammunitions and a bike were recovered from their possession.

Rajat Pasi has 11 cases registered against him, including that of murder and attempt to murder, at Georgetown and Kotwali police stations while Prakash Pasi has nine cases against him at Cantonment, Colonelganj and Georgetown police stations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out