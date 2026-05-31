Police begin review of arms licences in Prayagraj

In view of the recent observation of the Allahabad high court regarding rising gun culture in Uttar Pradesh, the Prayagraj police have initiated a comprehensive review of arms licences across the district, focusing particularly on individuals with criminal backgrounds. Official records indicate that over 42,000 individuals in Prayagraj currently possess arms licences. (For Representation)

Police commissioner Joginder Kumar has directed all police stations across the district’s three zones to compile detailed data on licensed firearm holders. The exercise includes collecting information on the licensees’ criminal history, social activities and patterns of weapon usage.

Official records indicate that over 42,000 individuals in Prayagraj currently possess arms licences. As part of the ongoing scrutiny, authorities are identifying those licence holders against whom two or more criminal cases are registered.

The inquiry will also examine whether licensed firearms have been misused for intimidation, creating fear, or for ostentatious display—particularly on social media platforms. Police officials have expressed concern over the growing trend of weapon display online, which is believed to contribute to a sense of insecurity in society.

As per the police commissioner, licences may be revoked if allegations of serious criminal activity or misuse of weapons are substantiated. Besides, the police commissioner has also instructed officials to compile separate data on influential individuals, strongmen, and those linked to organised crime networks.

The crackdown follows a stern observation by the Allahabad high court, which recently expressed deep concern over the increasing prevalence of “gun culture” in the state. The court noted that the public display of firearms—especially through photos and videos on social media—creates an atmosphere of fear and insecurity.

The high court has sought a detailed report from the state government on the measures being taken to address the issue. In response, the home department has directed districts to submit comprehensive reports on licensed arms and their holders.