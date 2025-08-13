Police constable kills wife 10 days after marriage in UP’s Basti district, held

A police constable was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district on Monday night for murdering his wife just 10 days after their marriage following a three years’ live-in relationship as he suspected her fidelity, confirmed senior cops on Tuesday. The accused confessed to his crime following which an FIR under charges of murder was registered a case against him. (For Representation)

They said the accused constable Gama Nishad 30, who was posted in Basti District Crime Record Bureau for the past few months, stabbed his wife Maya Gond, 26, a computer operator in the district court, multiple times inside a rented room where they had been living for the past 10 days in Bhuwar Niranjanpur locality under Kotwali police of Basti.

They said the couple earlier lived at some other place in a live-in relation for the past three years and shifted to the rented room after their court marriage on August 2 earlier this month.

Basti superintendent of police (SP) Abhinandan informed the media persons that the accused allegedly inflicted over 30 knife wounds on his wife. He said the body was mutilated due to stab wounds and had been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Another police official said the accused confessed to his crime during interrogation following which an FIR under charges of murder was registered a case against him and further investigation was in progress. He said the probe revealed that the accused suspected his wife’s fidelity and this is believed to be the motive behind the murder.

The couple’s landlady Pargya Devi informed police that she heard Maya’s screams on Monday night and went to knock at the door but got no response. She then called the police, who broke into the room to discover Maya’s body lying in a pool of blood behind the bed and the accused sitting on the bed with a kitchen knife in his hand.

In a similar case, a Barabanki police constable Indresh Maurya was arrested for murdering his wife Vimlesh Pal, who was also a police constable, on July 31. The decomposed body of Pal, who had been missing for the last four days, was found near Barabanki’s Bindaura area on July 30. The investigation revealed that Maurya too was in live-in relationship with Vimlesh Pal and she had lodged an FIR of rape against him two months ago.