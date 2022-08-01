Police foil ABHM activists’ bid to perform ‘jalabhishek’ at Taj Mahal
AGRA Three activists of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) were placed under house for a day for their plan to perform ‘jalabhishek’ at the Taj Mahal on the third Monday of Sawan month. Some others, however, performed the ritual on the other side of Yamuna facing the monument.
Another group of 16 ABHM activists heading towards the Taj Mahal was stopped at Chatta police station and later released, said police.
“We consider the Taj Mahal as Shiva temple ‘Tejo Mahalaya’. Our activists had declared to perform ‘jalabhishek’ at the monument on the third Monday of Sawan, an auspicious day for Shiva devotees. However, the police got alert and placed office-bearers under house arrest,” stated Sanjay Jat, spokesperson of ABHM in Agra.
The police administration in Agra was alert since Sunday evening and reached houses of ABHM activists to place them under house arrest.
“Sixteen ABHM activists were stopped by the police, but some of our activists performed the ‘jalabhishek’ at a distance from the Taj Mahal,” he added.
Petition in HC challenges stay by Eknath Shinde on 400 GRs issued by MVA govt
Four pensioners and a social worker have approached the Bombay high court challenging the decision of the Eknath Shinde government to stay, and cancel nearly 400 government resolutions (GRs) passed by the erstwhile Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi regime headed by Uddhav Thackeray. The plea was filed on July 30 by Kishore Gajbhiye, Ramhari Shinde, Jagannath Abhyankar and Kishore Medhe, and a social worker, Sanjay Lakhe Patil, through advocate Satish Talekar.
‘Manifestly perverse’: SC orders NGO to pay ₹5L for PIL on Supertech towers
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a non-governmental organisation to pay Rs 5 lakh for its petition to stop the August 21 demolition of Supertech's twin towers at Noida, saying the plea was “manifestly perverse”. “The purpose of the petition is to seek a consequence directly contrary to the decision of this Court.”
‘Can’t imagine insulting…’ Maha Guv apologises for ‘Marathi-Gujarati’ remark
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday apologised for his 'Marathi-Gujarati' remark and said that he 'cannot imagine insulting the great state' after facing backlash from several politicians, including chief minister Eknath Shinde saying that he 'does not agree' with Koshyari's statement. “I hope the people of the state will forgive this humble public servant,” he added. Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the governor's remark is an insult to 'Marathi people and Marathi pride.'
Raj: BJP accuses Ashok Gehlot of ‘politics of appeasement’ over drowning cases
Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Monday attacked Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and accused him of indulging in appeasement politics in connection with two separate cases of drowning. They targeted Gehlot over his two tweets on the incidents in Phalodi town of Jodhpur and Ramsinghpur area of Sriganganagar district. On Sunday, he condoled the death of five children who drowned in a farm pond in Ramsinghpur.
Friday Jam 2022: Music, dance and dhamaal galore
Power-packed performances, dance and a little bit of rain are what marked the four-week extravaganza of the much-awaited Hindustan Times DLF CyberHub Friday Jam 2022. This season seven of Friday Jam was presented by Magicpin and co-powered by Cantabil International Clothing and Pulse Candy. Friday Jam opened with a bang with singer Kanika Kapoor kick-starting this year's event. The combination of her popular numbers with her amazing performance made it an unforgettable evening.
