Police gear up for Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll in U.P.

With nomination process on for the byelection to Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, the district administration and police have geared up for the poll. Primary survey of polling stations is being undertaken and para military personnel have been deployed for peaceful conduct of nomination process which is to end on November 17.

“Adequate force, including para military force and provincial armed constabulary, has been deployed at the district headquarters for nomination process that began on November 10 (Thursday) and is to continue till November 17,” said superintendent of police (SP), Mainpuri, Kamlesh Dixit.

“Only the candidate and two of their associates are allowed within the protected arena for nomination process. None unconcerned with nomination process is being allowed in this area and door frame metal detectors have been placed for security purpose. Barricading has been done for streamlining movement,” the SP added.

Along with other assembly constituencies, byelection to Mainpuri parliamentary seat were declared by Election Commission of India on November 5. Death of Samajwadi Party patriarch and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav (who was the sitting MP from Mainpuri) last month caused the bypoll.

The nomination papers are to be scrutinised on November 18 and last date for withdrawal of nomination is November 21. Polling is to be held on December 5 while counting of votes will be taken up December 8. On Friday, police officials checked infrastructure existing at schools and other buildings were polling stations will be made.