Police verification of tenants, delivery boys now must in Lucknow

Police verification has been made mandatory for tenants and delivery executives in Lucknow. The order has been made effective from August 25, and will act strictly on those violating it, police officials said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Verification will be necessary for private companies, service providers and landlords,” said Upendra Kumar Agarwal, joint commissioner of police, law and order, Lucknow, while saying that it will be the responsibility of the service provider, landlords to get the character verification of these people done.

“This comes in the wake of a trend which has come to our notice that many criminal activities are undertaken by people from outside the city. They come and live in rented places. When after a crime, we seek their information, the landlord has no clue about them,” said JCP.

According to the order, if any offence is committed by the tenant, or delivery staff in contravention of the instructions, or any serious incident is caused, and the name and address of the tenant/delivery person are not verified, then legal action will be taken against the landlord /service provider.

“A related form for police verification is available online in the UP-COP App and on the website of UP Police in the employee and tenant category. If any other details are sought by the concerned police station, they should be made available in time,” said the JCP.

The measure will be effective for two months from Aug 25 to Oct 25 and verification must be done in these two months. Publicity of this order will also be done by campaigning through speakers.

