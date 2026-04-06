Pilibhit , Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday reached the residence of a man accused of breaching security at the Delhi Assembly and questioned his family members in Pilibhit, officials said. Police reach Pilibhit home of man held in Delhi Assembly security breach, question family

Station House Officer of Puranpur Kotwali, Pawan Kumar Pandey, said the family members of the accused claimed that he was suffering from mental health issues and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Shahjahanpur.

The accused, identified as Sarvjeet Singh, a resident of Puranpur area, allegedly drove an SUV through one of the boundary gates of the Delhi assembly and placed a flower bouquet in the Speaker's vehicle parked on the porch before fleeing, triggering a security alert in the national capital. He was later detained along with two others from north Delhi's Roop Nagar.

"Family members informed that his mental condition is not stable. We are verifying all aspects of the case," SHO Pandey said.

According to police, after Sarvjeet was identified, Circle Officer Prateek Dahiya and SHO Pandey visited his residence in Narayanpur locality and spoke to his wife, Mandeep Kaur, to gather details about the incident.

Family members told the police that Sarvjeet lived with his wife and son in Narayanpur. They said his nephew Harmandeep Singh, who was preparing for BTech studies in Delhi, had gone missing on April 1, and a missing person complaint was lodged.

On April 3, Sarvjeet left with relatives in search of his nephew and went to Chandigarh. After dropping relatives at Anandpur Sahib, he allegedly drove alone to Delhi without informing anyone.

His elder brother Avtar Singh said Sarvjeet had no criminal record and said that he was undergoing treatment.

Police said the motive behind the incident was not immediately clear and investigations were underway. They are now probing Sarvjeet's movements and his contacts.

A similar security breach involving an Uttar Pradesh native was reported last year when a 20-year-old man attempted to scale the boundary wall of Parliament in New Delhi but was apprehended by security personnel, with officials then suspecting mental instability.

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