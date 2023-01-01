Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Police recruitment drive: 234 engineers, 105 IT professionals among 1,157 appointed to SI, ASI posts

Police recruitment drive: 234 engineers, 105 IT professionals among 1,157 appointed to SI, ASI posts

lucknow news
Published on Jan 01, 2023 12:00 AM IST

As many as 234 engineers and at least 105 computer programmers have been selected for the posts of sub-inspectors (confidential and vigilance) and assistant sub-inspectors (ministerial, vigilance and accounts) in the UP police department as part of a recruitment drive to fill 1,157 posts

(For representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

As many as 234 engineers and at least 105 computer programmers have been selected for the posts of sub-inspectors (confidential and vigilance) and assistant sub-inspectors (ministerial, vigilance and accounts) in the UP police department as part of a recruitment drive to fill 1,157 posts. The lists were declared on Saturday.

A press note shared from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotional Board said recruitments were done to 155 SI, and 644 ASI (ministerial) and 358 ASI (accounts) posts. As many as 234 candidates with Bachelor of Engineering (BE) or Bachelor of Technology (BTech) degree and 105 with Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) degree have been selected for these posts.

The press note further read that 601 candidates are aged 25 years or below, 485 are 30 years or below and 52 belong to the 30-33 age group. Only 19 candidates (ex-serviceman category) are above 33 years. The list includes 1,099 candidates from different districts of Uttar Pradesh while 58 others are from six states-- Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand.

A senior police official said 66,832 aspirants had taken part in the recruitment process for which written examinations were conducted in two shifts each on December 4 and 5.

Story Saved
Sunday, January 01, 2023
