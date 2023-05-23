Atiq’s sister Ayesha a conspirator in Umesh Pal murder: Police tell Prayagraj court

Prayagraj police on Monday (May 22) submitted before a local court here that during the investigation of the Umesh Pal murder case it had come to light that slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s sister Ayesha Noori was a conspirator in the case and efforts were on to collect evidence in this regard. Umesh Pal and his two police guards were shot dead in Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj on February 24 this year. (For Representation)

The police gave this information to the court in response to a surrender application moved by Atiq Ahmed’s sister Ayesha. While taking the report submitted by police station, Dhoomanganj, Prayagraj, on records, chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Prayagraj, Dinesh Kumar Gautam fixed May 25 for the next hearing of the matter.

Umesh Pal, a prime witness in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case, and his two police guards were shot dead in Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj on February 24 this year.

Earlier, an application was moved by Ayesha Noori before the CJM court on April 11, 2023, expressing her desire to surrender before the court. Acting on this application, the CJM had directed the police station Dhoomanganj, Prayagraj to submit its report.

According to district government counsel, (criminal), Gulab Chandra Agrahari, subsequently, the dates were fixed many times by the CJM when the report was not filed by the police. However, finally the policemen belonging to police station Dhoomanganj on Monday submitted its report.

In her application, Ayesha Noori has stated that she has come to know through media reports that she has been made an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. “Hence, if I have been made an accused in this case, I wish to surrender before the court in order and to get myself bailed out,” she requested.

In this backdrop, she requested the CJM to obtain a report from the police in this connection so that she may surrender before the court in connection with the aforesaid case and may get herself bailed out.

Earlier, Ayesha’s husband Akhlaq Ahmed, a Meerut-based doctor, was arrested by the special task force (STF) on April 2 from his Meerut residence and taken to Prayagraj. He was later sent to jail in 14 days’ judicial custody in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

It is alleged that Akhlaq provided shelter and money to the killers of Umesh Pal. It is further alleged that Akhlaq, who was posted at a community health centre, not only provided shelter to the killers of Umesh Pal but also gave them money when they reached Meerut after the murder. Subsequently, after the arrest of Akhlaq, his wife Ayesha Noori too was wanted in this connection.

Ayesha Noori came to limelight when she followed the cavalcade of police carrying Atiq from Sabarmati jail of Gujarat to Prayagraj for producing him before the court at the time of pronouncement of verdict in connection with the Umesh Pal abduction case on March 28 this year.

Umesh Pal and his two police security guards — Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh — were shot dead on February 24, 2023, outside his home in the Dhoomanganj police station area of Prayagraj.

On a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, a criminal case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station against Atiq, his brother Ashraf, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam and nine others.