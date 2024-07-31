Police suspect link between minors’ killings in Bareilly, Badaun

LUCKNOW The post-mortem report of two children, aged between 6 and 11 years, whose beheaded and decomposed bodies were found in Bareilly and Budaun on July 26 and 29, respectively, have raised suspicion that the same assailants are involved in both killings, senior police officials privy to the investigation said on Wednesday. The post-mortem report revealed that the girl was killed by slitting the throat. (Sourced)

The officials said they were not ruling out the possibility of human sacrifice in occult practices. Bareilly and Budaun police were trying to connect the links between both incidents and trace the people involved in the brutal killings, they said.

Additional superintendent of police, South Bareilly, Manish Pareek, said that the decomposed and mutilated torso of a minor girl was found in the bushes behind Pitambarpur railway station under Faridpur police station limits on July 29.

He said the left hand of the torso was missing while the skull was found in three pieces some distance away. The spot examination revealed that the grass where the torso was found was completely burnt, suggesting that the assailant had poured acid on the body to conceal the identity of the deceased after committing the crime.

He said the post-mortem report revealed that the girl was killed by slitting the throat. He added that the torso was badly decomposed, and the DNA sample of the body had been preserved to ascertain the identity of the victim. Additionally, the clothes were also preserved for the identification process.

“During the investigation, we discovered that the body of an eleven-year-old boy was also found in a similar condition in bushes at Sarsa Dabrai village under Civil Lines police station limits of Badaun on July 26. He had been missing since the afternoon of July 23,” said another police official.

There were several similarities between both incidents. The torso and the skull were found separately, and the left hand of the torso was missing. The assailant also used acid to conceal the identity of the deceased.