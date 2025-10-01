Policy of silence: U.P’s hearing-impaired Olympian fights for gold, recognition

Every evening at a small table tennis hall in Jankipuram, the sound of the ball striking the paddle echoes steadily. At one end of the table stands Archana Pandey, Lucknow’s only two-time hearing-impaired Olympian paddler, training tirelessly for her third Deaf Olympics in Tokyo this November. Yet, while Uttar Pradesh’s sports policy rewards para athletes, it makes no mention of deaf athletes, leaving Archana without financial support or a secure job. Behind her determination lies a story of struggle, silence, and survival. Archana Pandey poses with her coach Parag Agarwal. (File Photo)

Archana, 34, has represented India twice on the world stage, finishing fifth in Turkey and Brazil. This time, she dreams of a podium finish. “I have won more than a dozen medals, but I still run my house with just the little I earn from coaching children,” she said, her voice breaking as she spoke of her retired father and ageing mother who depend on her.

Her story began at Lucknow University, where she first won a college title in 2012. Four years later, she claimed her first national medal, a bronze. Since then, her record has grown: one gold, five silver, and six bronze medals in national deaf championships.

Still, she says, the applause never turned into recognition. “Other states like Gujarat and Haryana support their deaf athletes with jobs and money. Here in UP, I get nothing. I only request our CM Yogi Adityanath Ji to support me as he does other sportspersons,” she said.

At the Pacific Table Tennis Centre, Archana continues to train under her coach, Parag Agarwal. He is not just her mentor but also her lifeline.

“Her style caught my eye when I first saw her play. I knew she had the spark,” Parag said. During the pandemic, Archana’s situation grew so dire that she contemplated suicide. “Her family had nothing to fall back on. I managed to provide her some financial support, but it’s not enough for a player who represents India.”

Parag added, “I request our CM to extend similar support to deaf athletes in Uttar Pradesh as well.” He pointed out that, unlike Paralympians, who receive financial assistance from the state for global events, deaf athletes remain excluded. Hearing impairment is not recognised as a disability category in the Paralympic Games, leaving players like Archana without any institutional backing.

Today, Archana trains for long hours, her eyes fixed on the dream of a medal in Tokyo. But every practice session is also a reminder of the uncertain future that shadows her.

“She survives on a modest income from my academy, but that is no way for a two-time Olympian to live,” Parag added. “Paralympians from UP receive full support from the government. Deaf athletes deserve the same.”

For Archana, the Deaf Olympics is more than just a tournament. “My parents tell me a medal will change everything. I believe it too. That’s why I fight every day, despite everything,” she said, before picking up her paddle again.