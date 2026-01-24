Political interference in religious events fuelling social tension: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati on Sunday raised concerns over what she termed as rising political interference in religious events, warning that such involvement is triggering fresh disputes, social tension and unease across Uttar Pradesh and other states. BSP president Mayawati (File Photo)

Her remarks came amid a controversy linked to the Magh Mela in Prayagraj and allegations that a Shankaracharya was prevented from taking a ritual dip at the Sangam. The Prayagraj administration has, however, rejected the allegations.

In a post on the social media platform X, Mayawati, a four-time former chief minister of UP, stated that the increasing involvement of political actors in religious festivals, rituals, worship practices, and sacred bathing events in recent years was “not right” and had caused concern and distress among the people.

Referring to the ongoing dispute related to religious bathing in Prayagraj, Mayawati said the situation, marked by disagreements, allegations and mutual disrespect, reflected the risks that arise when religion and politics are mixed for limited interests. She said such bitterness should be avoided and disputes should be resolved through mutual understanding at the earliest.

The BSP leader said the Constitution and the country’s legal framework treat honest public service and public welfare as the true national duty. In that spirit, politics should be kept separate from religion, and religion should be kept separate from politics, so that elected representatives can carry out their constitutional responsibilities fairly and without bias.

Mayawati said people currently expect political leaders to act with the right intent, working sincerely for the social, economic and political welfare of all sections of society, rather than allowing divisive issues to take centre stage.

She also extended greetings and good wishes to people on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Day, expressing hope for harmony and collective progress.