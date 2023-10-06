‘Political vengeance’ against Ajay Rai: Cong takes out march in Varanasi

Congress activists on Friday took out a ‘Sadbuddhi Yatra’ from Chetganj to Bara Ganesh temple in Varanasi in protest against the government not withdrawing a case against party’s state unit president Ajai Rai lodged in connection with the violence during ‘Anyay Pratikar Yatra’ in 2015 in which the case has been withdrawn against 81 out of the 82 accused. Congress activists led by UP Congress chief Ajay Rai (in centre) taking out a march in Varanasi on October 6. (HT photo)

In 2015, the ‘Anyay Pratikar Yatra’ was taken out by seers in protest against lathi-charge on sadhus and batuks (religious scholars) in Varanasi. “The U.P. government withdrew the case against 81 accused. But it has not withdrawn the case against me. It shows political vengeance against me. I have always fought for truth and I will continue my fight,” said Ajay Rai. Today the party workers took out a march. “May God give wisdom to those full of vengeance against me,” the state Cong chief said.

Referring to the events of that time, Congress city unit president Raghavendra Choubey said, “In 2015, as per the instructions of Congress’s then in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Madhusudan Mistry and on the call of Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Ji Maharaj, the then MLA Ajay Rai ji along with the Congressmen participated in the yatra. Withdrawing the case against 81 people barring Ajay Rai ji raises questions on the intentions of the government.”

