News / Cities / Lucknow News / Poor men carry woman’s body for cremation

Poor men carry woman’s body for cremation

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 13, 2023 08:45 PM IST

PRAYAGRAJ: The sight of two people carrying a woman’s body wrapped in a bedsheet and tied to a bamboo shocked locals and cops at Jhunsi on Friday afternoon. The locals immediately enquired into the matter and were told that the woman died of dengue and the poor men did not have enough money to hire an ambulance or any other vehicle to take the body for cremation to Chhatnag Ghat.

The two men carrying the body. (HT)
The locals pooled money while policemen arranged a vehicle to take the body for cremation, officials said.

Residents of Jhunsi area, Subhash Yadav and Omprakash said they were stunned when they saw two men carrying the body of woman wrapped in a bedsheet tied at two ends of a bamboo. On being asked, it came to light that one of them, Nakhru, was the husband of the deceased woman, Anita, 26. The other man identified himself as Anita’s father Manager. Nakhru informed that Anita was suffering from dengue for the past some days and was undergoing treatment in a local hospital. On Friday, Anita died during treatment. However, both Nakhru and Manager did not have enough money for an ambulance to take the body to the cremation ground.

They then decided to take the body to the cremation ghat on foot. They tied the ends of a bedsheet to a bamboo, like a hammock, and placed the body in it, walking towards Chhatnag Ghat.

The locals assembled in Jhunsi area on seeing the shocking sight. Omprakash, Subhash and others immediately informed other people as well as the local police. Funds were collected for arranging a vehicle and other expenses for performing the last rites of the woman.

Chhatnag police outpost in charge Naveen Singh also reached the spot and arranged for an ambulance to take the body to the cremation ground.

SHO of Jhunsi police station Upendra Pratap Singh said Nakhru and Manager belonged to Musahar community and lived in a shanty. They used to live in Nibi village and sell cups made of leaves while also doing other menial jobs. Nakhru’s wife Anita was suffering from dengue and died on Friday. Locals and police helped them with money and arranging the ambulance, he added.

