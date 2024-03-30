Portion of under-construction bridge over Ganga collapses in U.P.’s Bulandshahr, none hurt

Three slabs of an under-construction bridge over the Ganga in Mali Ki Madaiya of Unchagaon block in Bulandshahr district collapsed on Friday night, officials said on Saturday. District magistrate of Bulandshahr Chandra Prakash Singh has formed a high-level committee led by chief development officer (CDO) Kuldeep Meena to probe the incident. Three slabs of an under-construction bridge over the Ganga in Mali Ki Madaiya of Unchagaon block in Bulandshahr district collapsed on March 29 night. (HT photo)

“The committee will submit its report and we will take action accordingly. No damage has been caused to the pillars of the bridge,” Singh added. As per him, the bridge is being built over the Ganga to connect Bulandshahr with Amroha. Three slabs that were laid on Friday night got damaged and collapsed, he added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

No loss of life was reported in the incident, the DM said, adding that the work got over around 11 pm on Friday after which the weather turned bad and the slabs got damaged.

He further said the quality and progress of the under-construction bridge was checked at regular intervals. Bulandshahr CDO Kuldeep Meena said the bridge is being constructed on river Ganga between Majra Mali Madaaiya village of Bulandshahr and Virampur village of Amroha with a cost of ₹83.19 crore.

The bridge was being constructed under supervision of Setu Nigam, Greater Noida and 76 per cent work had been completed. Some villagers had earlier accused the Setu Nigam employees of using substandard material. After the incident, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling party of playing with people’s lives by compromising with the quality of projects.

In a post in Hindi on X, he said: “People are asking how much of the ‘election donations’ received by the BJP in return for the contract was given by the contractor building the bridge on the Ganga in Bulandshahr that collapsed during its construction.” “By playing with the quality of projects, the BJP is playing with the lives of people,” Yadav alleged.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath’s interaction with intellectuals during “Prabuddhajan Sammelan” that was to be held in Bulandshahr on Saturday was rescheduled to April 1, said BJP’s district unit president Anil Sisodia.