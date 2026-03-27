Possible diesel shortage: UPSRTC ready with contingency plans

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is ready with a contingency plan to tackle any potential diesel shortage in the future. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Senior officials said that though there is no shortage of diesel at present and operations are running normally, as a precautionary measure, the corporation has chalked out a strategy to rationalise services if the situation worsens.

“There is no shortage of diesel for our buses. Our own oil depots are getting refilled normally. However, we have a contingency plan ready if any shortages happen,” Anil Kumar, general manager, said.

Under the plan, UPSRTC may curtail up to 30% of its fleet, primarily targeting routes and services considered unproductive. The move is aimed at ensuring that essential and high-demand routes continue to function without disruption.

“We can easily curtail the fleet by 25-30% without putting passengers to any convenience,” Kumar said, pointing out that there were some long-distance routes where there was overlapping of services with poor bus load factor making operations of many buses unproductive.

The corporation currently operates a fleet of around 14,000 buses across the state, catering around 20 lakh passengers daily. Officials maintained that passenger convenience would remain a priority, even if service rationalisation becomes necessary in the event of diesel shortage.