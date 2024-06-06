 Post Matric Scholarship Scam: ED attaches property of a Lucknow college worth ₹20.6 cr - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Post Matric Scholarship Scam: ED attaches property of a Lucknow college worth 20.6 cr

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 06, 2024 08:46 AM IST

ED officials said the attached properties are in the form of college buildings of Hygia Group of Colleges, Ghaila Road, Gazipur Balram Road, near IIM Road, Prabandh Nagar, Lucknow.

Enforcement Directorate (ED), Allahabad sub-zonal office has provisionally attached properties of a Lucknow college worth 20.6 crore under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in Post Matric Scholarship scam, said senior ED officials here on Wednesday.

Post Matric Scholarship Scam: ED attaches property of a Lucknow college worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20.6 cr (pic for representation)
Post Matric Scholarship Scam: ED attaches property of a Lucknow college worth 20.6 cr (pic for representation)

This is the sixth attachment in the case.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

They said the attached properties are in the form of college buildings of Hygia Group of Colleges, Ghaila Road, Gazipur Balram Road, near IIM Road, Prabandh Nagar, Lucknow.

They said the ED started an investigation based on intelligence and FIRs registered by Uttar Pradesh Police in scholarship scam.

The officials said the investigation revealed that managers and trustees of colleges got fake/dummy students admitted to their institutes for namesake and applied for scholarship in their names on the government portal.

They said all the formalities and paperwork in this regard were done by managers of the colleges themselves. They said the scholarship so received was transferred to accounts of colleges and thereafter withdrawn in cash or transferred to personal accounts, thus, their actions resulting to embezzlement of crores of Rupees of Government money by depriving the needy and genuine students.

Six persons have been arrested in the case till date, five provisional attachment orders attaching immovable and movable properties worth of Rs. 20.53 crores in the name of managers and trustees of the various colleges have already been issued. One chargesheet and three supplementary chargesheets in the case have already been filed against six accused persons before the special PMLA court.

Total accumulated attachments along with this PAO stands at Rs. 41.13 crore.

Further investigation is under progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Post Matric Scholarship Scam: ED attaches property of a Lucknow college worth 20.6 cr
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On