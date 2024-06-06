Enforcement Directorate (ED), Allahabad sub-zonal office has provisionally attached properties of a Lucknow college worth ₹20.6 crore under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in Post Matric Scholarship scam, said senior ED officials here on Wednesday. Post Matric Scholarship Scam: ED attaches property of a Lucknow college worth ₹ 20.6 cr (pic for representation)

This is the sixth attachment in the case.

They said the attached properties are in the form of college buildings of Hygia Group of Colleges, Ghaila Road, Gazipur Balram Road, near IIM Road, Prabandh Nagar, Lucknow.

They said the ED started an investigation based on intelligence and FIRs registered by Uttar Pradesh Police in scholarship scam.

The officials said the investigation revealed that managers and trustees of colleges got fake/dummy students admitted to their institutes for namesake and applied for scholarship in their names on the government portal.

They said all the formalities and paperwork in this regard were done by managers of the colleges themselves. They said the scholarship so received was transferred to accounts of colleges and thereafter withdrawn in cash or transferred to personal accounts, thus, their actions resulting to embezzlement of crores of Rupees of Government money by depriving the needy and genuine students.

Six persons have been arrested in the case till date, five provisional attachment orders attaching immovable and movable properties worth of Rs. 20.53 crores in the name of managers and trustees of the various colleges have already been issued. One chargesheet and three supplementary chargesheets in the case have already been filed against six accused persons before the special PMLA court.

Total accumulated attachments along with this PAO stands at Rs. 41.13 crore.

Further investigation is under progress.