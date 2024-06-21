Post-mortem hints at elderly woman’s murder in Prayagraj, FIR lodged

The post-mortem report of an elderly woman whose body was found at her home on Thursday night revealed that she was assaulted multiple times with a sharp object. As per the police, an FIR has been registered against unidentified assailants and further investigation is being carried out. Help of CCTV footages is being taken to identify suspects, they add. Deep injury marks were found on the elderly woman’s face, head and neck. (For Representation)

As per reports, resident of Anandpuram locality under Dhumanganj police station Kusumlata Srivastava, 65, retired as a section officer from the UP Board. She used to live with her younger son Saurabh while her elder son lives in Noida.

On Thursday evening, she was alone at home. Late in the evening, their domestic help reached the house and found the main gate opened. The house was found ransacked while Kusumlata Srivastava was found dead on the terrace.

Deep injury marks were found on the elderly woman’s face, head and neck. Police suspect that the assailants ransacked the house during a loot bid. SHO, Dhumanganj police station, Vaibhav Singh said locals were being questioned and CCTV footages were being scanned to get clues about the suspects.