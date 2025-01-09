Power demand rises 20% amid cold wave in Lucknow

With the widespread use of geysers, heaters and blowers due to the intense cold weather, the power demand in Lucknow has surged from 900 megawatt (mw) to approximately 1100 mw this winter. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The Amausi zone reported 60 mw demand instead of the usual 45 mw, Jankipuram zone 50 mw instead of 35 mw and Gomti Nagar 60 mw instead of 50 mw demand.

“There has been an around 20% rise in demand since the cold wave began in the state capital. We only expected a 10% rise in demand,” Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) chief engineer Ravi Agarwal said.

The cold wave began in the third week of December and intensified in early January.

The Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration supplies electricity to over 3.2 million consumers across the city through approximately 134 substations.

Last year, the city’s peak power demand reached 2200 mw during the summer months.

Though significantly higher than usual, the current winter demand is still much lower than summer demand when air conditioners, coolers, and fans contribute heavily to power consumption. As a result, load shedding is not taking place in winter.

LESA chief engineers Rajat Juneja (Amausi Zone) and Ravi Agarwal (Central Zone) explained that the pattern of demand in increase in winter differs from that in summer.

Driven by the widespread use of air conditioners, coolers and fans, the peak demand usually occurs at night in summer. However, during winter, the demand primarily surges early morning when residents use heating devices such as geysers, blowers, and heaters to cope with the severe cold.

LESA is taking necessary measures to handle the additional load and maintain steady power supply, the officials said.