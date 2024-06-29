 Power engineers’ body oppose governments move to increase retirement age of directors - Hindustan Times
Power engineers’ body oppose governments move to increase retirement age of directors

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 29, 2024 10:11 PM IST

The energy department issued the notification on Friday, increasing the retirement age of directors to 65 years.

The UP Rajya Vidyut Parshad Abhiyanta Sangha, a power engineers’ body, has raised an objection to the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to increase the retirement age for directors in power corporations from 62 years to 65 years.

The engineers’ body stated that all officers in power corporations retired upon reaching the age of 60. Allowing directors to serve until 65 was akin to granting service extensions to a select few, which hindered promotion and selection opportunities for serving engineers for five years. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Opposing the decision Abhiyanta Sangh general secretary Jitendra Singh Gurjar argued that in central government enterprises such as NTPC, Power Grid, and states like Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Rajasthan, the retirement age for directors is 60 years.

“The retirement age in U.P. should have been reduced from 62 years to 60 years, but increasing it to 65 years is extremely unfortunate,” he said.

The engineers’ body stated that all officers in power corporations retired upon reaching the age of 60. Allowing directors to serve until 65 was akin to granting service extensions to a select few, which hindered promotion and selection opportunities for serving engineers for five years. This, they claim, is against the principles of natural justice.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Power engineers’ body oppose governments move to increase retirement age of directors
