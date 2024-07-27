Power engineers in Uttar Pradesh can now seek 3-year deputation to other organisations

The power engineers in Uttar Pradesh can now seek deputation to other energy corporations/departments/organisations in the state with the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) having come out with the first-ever detailed policy in this regard. For deputation to external organisations/departments, after approval from the managing director of U.P. Power Corporation Limited, a circular will be issued to UPPCL/all discoms/UPPTCL. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The policy, according to people in the know of things, was approved in a recent meeting of the UPPCL’s board of directors. The policy says that only those personnel who have completed at least 5 years of service in the department (excluding training period, if any) and whose age is not more than 55 years will be eligible for deputation.

The deputation period will generally be for 3 years, with only one term allowed during the entire service period. In special circumstances, it can be extended for up to 2 years after prior approval, but under no circumstances will the deputation period be extended beyond 5 years.

“Personnel must ensure to report back to their parent department immediately upon completion of the deputation period. If personnel do not report back to their duties in the corporation after the end of the deputation period, it will be assumed that they are not interested in returning to U.P. Power Corporation Limited, and based on this, their lien in UPPCL will be terminated and it will be considered as deemed resignation,” the policy explains.

For deputation to external organisations/departments, after approval from the managing director of U.P. Power Corporation Limited, a circular will be issued to UPPCL/all discoms/UPPTCL. Based on the applications received, a list of interested personnel will be prepared.

Personnel have been debarred from not applying directly to external organizations/departments for deputation. Applications made directly will not be considered.