Power pangs continue in Lko despite CM’s rap

Lucknow Even after the chief minister rapping officials concerned, power snags continue to haunt the state capital. The peripheral areas of the state capital have witnessed unprecedented outage in the past three days. On Saturday and Sunday, power cuts from 2 hours to 10 hours were reported from various parts of the city. The electricity department officials say the power infrastructure requires a massive overhaul to ensure a smooth power supply. (Pic for representation)

The erratic power supply has also started affecting businesses , leading to resentment among traders. The traders affected by the power crisis in Chinhat market held a demonstration at the Shivpuri sub-station on Saturday. They entered the room of SDO Zeeshan Ali and raised slogans.

President of Chinhat Vyapar Mandal Ravindra Yadav and general secretary Shashi Prakash Shukla said, “The market is witnessing power outage for five to six hours every day, causing loss in sales, AC showrooms turn into a boiling cauldrons. Besides, there is also the problem of low-voltage throughout the night. Business is adversely affected due to regular power cuts. Now the anger against the LESA has escalated and the traders are forced to demonstrate.”

The agitating traders were pacified after the intervention of the executive engineer and police officers.

Neeraj Gupta, president of Eldeco Chinhat Gomtinagar Industries’ Trade Board demanded the strengthening of power infrastructure to end prolonged power cuts in the Chinhat market and industrial area.

Traders of Alambagh, Naka Hindola and Aminabad, expressed similar views.

Avadhesh Kumar Varma, chairman, Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad said, “Despite the strictness of the chief minister and the anger of the energy minister, the problem of power cuts and low-voltage continues in Lucknow. Due to local line breakdowns and overloaded transformers catching fire, undeclared rostering for the past several days is posing a big challenge for residents. The power distribution system requires a total revamp. Modern technology is required at a rapid pace for the electricity companies of the state. You cannot escape by blaming power theft as the reason for power outage. This is a flimsy reason given when your system is failing. Instead of blaming power theft, the officials should try to use technology and upgrade the distribution system. They have set up gas insulated power sub stations for supply to Vidhan Bhavan to escape power cuts, so why can’t they upgrade all substations with latest technology? Why can’t they place more transformers in proportion to increasing demand?”

Due to transformer fire, cable fault and line breakdown, power supply in large areas of the city was affected on Saturday and Sunday and power outage was reported from Ashiana, Arjunganj, Indiranagar, Utrethia and. As a result, even water supply was hit. At the same time, prolonged power cuts were reported from Gehru, Jankipuram, Sita Vihar Colony and Faizullahganj.

Power supply was also badly hit in more than 250 villages in peripheral areas of Lucknow city connected to Dubagga, FCI, Sarosa Bharosa and Kakori substations.

Chief engineer, LESA Cis-Gomti Sanjay Jain said, “LESA men are trying to fix every complaint in the shortest span of time. They are working 24X7. Some of the JEs and AEs are working throughout the night for maintaining power supply. Work to improve weak points is also going on. Things will improve in the days to come.”