Pran Pratishtha event restored country’s pride: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the day of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya (January 22) will be remembered as the day of restoration of India’s cultural heritage and pride. He also said on that day the world witnessed a new India. As per the CM, the Pran Pratishtha event was among the biggest and most successful events in the country. U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath at a Janata Darshan event in Gorakhpur on February 4. (HT photo)

Talking about the Ram temple movement, the CM said kings, seers, nagas, women and youths had sacrificed their lives for it. Moreover, expressing satisfaction over economic growth of Uttar Pradesh, he said the state was on the second place in the country in terms of economic growth due to ease of doing business and infrastructure development.

Speaking at an event on the role of new Uttar Pradesh in new India here, Yogi said U.P. would be the growth engine in economic development of the country in attaining the 5-trillion USD economy target.

He said people’s perspective about infrastructure development and implementation of welfare schemes had changed in the state. “Now U.P. is free from communal tensions and is emerging as a suitable destination for investment. Similarly, a decade ago India had lost its pride at international level but under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the country had restored its identity,” he added. Yogi said the ground-breaking ceremony of ₹10 lakh crore investment would take place by the month end.

‘Collaborate with govt to curb climate crisis’

The CM called upon students to collaborate with the government to curb the climate crisis and to save the world from global warming. Delivering his view in a programme organised at MP Inter College, he said that every living being depended on youths and saving the environment was the need of the hour.

Yogi holds Janata Darshan

The CM held a Janta Darshan event where he was concerned about the agony of a mother of two-polio infected children from Deoria. He directed the officials concerned to make all arrangements for their treatment. At the event, Yogi listened to the grievances of over 350 visitors at Janta Darbar at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan on Gorakhnath temple premises on Sunday morning.