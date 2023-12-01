Pran Pratishtha: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust initiates invitation process for 6000 dignitaries

Amidst preparations for the divine Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has commenced the invitation process for the ceremony scheduled on January 22. Invitation to Ayodhya’s Mahant Vishnu Das (HT Photo)

The Trust has finalised a list of approximately 6000 prominent personalities, including saints and VVIPs, who will be invited to the grand opening ceremony of the Ram Mandir.

Prime minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over the consecration ceremony, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also in attendance. Invitations are being dispatched via post, and PDF files of the invite are sent on WhatsApp to the recipients. Additionally, the Trust will share a link on the guests’ cell phones, allowing them to generate an entry pass for the venue. The Trust has mandated that all attendees carry their Aadhar cards.

Saints in Ayodhya have begun receiving the invites, with Mahant Vishnu Das expressing gratitude for receiving the first invite.

“Due to blessings of lord Ram today (Friday) I received the first invite of the ceremony by post. Mega Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla will take place on January 22 in which saints from all across the country have been invited,” said Das.

The Mega Pran Pratishtha ceremony will witness saints from across the country.

Prakash Gupta, the office in charge of the Trust in Ayodhya, ensures the invites reach all designated individuals.

“The Trust has started sending invites to people. Around 6000 people have been invited. Only the invitee will be permitted to attend the event. We have informed saints that their disciples will not be allowed to attend the ceremony,” said Gupta.

The three-hour program will commence at around 11 am and conclude at 2 pm, with others allowed to leave only after the prime minister departs the venue. For security reasons, attendees are advised not to bring cell phones to the venue, added Gupta.

Ram Lalla will be enthroned in the sanctum-sanctorum of Ram Mandir on a golden throne on January 22. After the PM leaves, guests will be allowed to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla, and the temple will open for devotees the following day.