Pran Pratishtha to begin with ‘Mangal Dhwani’ today

LUCKNOW: The Pran Pratishtha ceremony to invoke the deity's divine presence into the idol at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, will begin with divine orchestration or 'Mangal Dhwani', ahead of the consecration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The musical event will include 50 exquisite instruments from different states that will create divine melody for two hours.

The ‘Mangal Dhwani’ programme will start at 10 am. Pakhawaj, flute and dholak of Uttar Pradesh will resonate in the Ram Temple, as well as veena of Karnataka, sundari of Maharashtra, algoza of Punjab and mardal of Odisha . All instruments used in Indian musical tradition will be played in the temple courtyard.

Orchestrated by Ayodhya’s own Yatindra Mishra, this grand musical rendition is supported by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi. The instruments also include santoor of Madhya Pradesh, pung of Manipur, nagada and kali of Assam, tambura of Chhattisgarh, pakhawaj of Bihar, shehnai of Delhi, Ravanahatha of Rajasthan, Srikhol, sarod of Bengal, ghatam of Andhra Pradesh, sitar of Jharkhand, santar of Gujarat, nagaswaram, tavil, mridang, and hudka of Uttarakhand.

“This magnificent musical soiree represents a momentous occasion for every Indian, bringing together diverse traditions in celebration and honour of Prabhu Shri Ram,” read a social media post of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, constituted to look after construction and management of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

“This grand musical programme will be a significant occasion for every Indian, symbolizing the unity of diverse traditions in honour of Lord Ram. This auspicious musical programme is conceived by Yatindra Mishra, author, artist and Ayodhya’s cultural expert. He is also the coordinator of the programme. He has been supported in this work by the Kendriya Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi,” said a government press release.

Musical performance will begin right before the Muhurta

The music will be played ahead of the chanting of consecration mantras and the address of the country’s leadership.

Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that in Indian culture, Mangal Dhwani was composed and presented before the deity to bring joy and to mark auspiciousness of an occasion. Thats why Mangal Dhwani would commence just before the Muhurta.

He said that the consecration of Lord Shri Ram was a proud moment for every Indian and to this grand occasion, traditional musical instruments from various regions and states of India would be played to produce Mangal Dhwani in front of Ram Lalla.

Principal secretary, tourism and culture, Mukesh Meshram said, “The ceremony will culminate with the melodic rendition of twenty-five prominent and rare musical instruments from different states, expertly presented by artistes proficient in their respective languages.”

These talented individuals are participating voluntarily .