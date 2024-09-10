Prayagraj CJM court orders FIR against 12 cops for abduction, murder

The chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Tuesday issued instructions to lodge an FIR against 12 policemen in connection with the death of a person accused of loot with a jeweller following an encounter with police in Kaushambi in September last year. The CJM, Prayagraj, issued orders to lodge an FIR against SOG in-charge Siddarth Singh, the then SHO of Charwa police station Vinod Kumar Singh and 10 other policemen. (For Representation)

The accused received a bullet in his shoulder during cross-firing with a police team and later died during treatment. Alleging that it was a fake encounter, the kin of the accused had approached the court.

As per reports, resident of Charwa area, jeweller Anup Soni informed police on September 8, 2023, that some miscreants had looted jewellery items, cash and mobile from him near Ghamseda village.

The then Charwa police station SHO Vinod Kumar Singh lodged an FIR and started a probe. SP Kaushambi Brajesh Kumar Srivastava also roped in SOG for working out the case of loot.

On September 12, 2023, Charwa police and SOG teams claimed arresting one of the accused identified as Vijay Soni of Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh following an encounter.

As per the police, Vijay opened fire on them and received a bullet injury in his shoulder when cops fired in retaliation. Vijay was admitted to the district hospital from where the doctors referred him to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj. However, he died there later.

Kin of Vijay Soni cried a foul play and alleged that the encounter was staged by police. They then approached the court.

Police officials said an FIR will be registered as per instructions of the court and investigations will be carried out.