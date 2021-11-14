Prayagraj cops install CCTV cameras to control burglaries

PRAYAGRAJ: The Prayagraj police are installing CCTV cameras in main markets of the district under an initiative called ‘Pahal’, to control thefts in shops and showrooms which register a rise during winter.

Through CCTV cameras, police will be able to identify the burglars and other miscreants it will be easier to trace them.

City traders in all main markets have CCTV cameras at their establishments but those in rural markets lack them and are easy target for thieves. In the absence of CCTV footage, it often becomes difficult for the police to identify miscreants who commit crimes at far off places.

Under the initiative ‘Pahal’ taken by SSP Prayagraj Sarvshrestha Tripathi, police in rural areas have installed CCTV cameras in markets for safety of traders and their goods. Recently SHO Manda Awan Kumar Dixit installed four CCTV cameras at Manda Khas Chauraha which will cover the market area. Earlier, Baharia police installed a CCTV camera at the shop of a trader at Awaipur Mod market area.

Awareness campaigns have also been launched among traders to motivate them for installing CCTV cameras at their establishments for their security, the SSP said.

It is worth mentioning that some incidents of thefts have been recently reported from some markets in the district. In the absence of CCTV cameras, police faced difficulties in identification of miscreants. A surge is witnessed in cases of burglaries and thefts during winter nights.

Earlier, police approached poor and marginalised sections of the society to help them in their daily struggle, took immediate action in case of missing persons, especially women and children, reunited estranged couples and did other good work under the initiative ‘Pahal’.