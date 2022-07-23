Prayagraj: Crude bomb explosion near school causes panic
Sensation prevailed outside Boys High School near Dhobighat crossing after some miscreants hurled a crude bomb near the main gate of the school on Friday, police said. The explosion caused panic among the bystanders and commuters but no one was hurt in the incident. The available CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the culprits, police added.
The footage revealed that two youths on a bike hurled a crude bomb near the main gate of the school at around 12.10pm when the classes were going on at the school. The minor explosion, however, caused smoke but some persons who were at the gate escaped unhurt.
The Civil Lines police reached the spot after being informed about the incident by school principal David A Luke.
The principal said that explosion may have proved to be dangerous as the classes were about to end. Luckily, none of the students was outside the school at the time of the incident, he said.
SHO Civil Lines Virendra Yadav said efforts were on to identify and arrest the culprits.
It is worth mentioning that there has been a series of crude bomb attacks in Prayagraj recently in which many persons have received injuries. The arrests of the accused in those explosions revealed that some crude bomb attacks were the fallout of rivalries between different groups of school students.
State mandates installing fire evacuation lifts in all high-rises
Mumbai: In order to speed up the evacuation process during fire incidents and emergencies in high-rise buildings, the energy department of the state government has issued an advisory that all high-rises in the state that are equal to or taller than 70 metres need to have a Fire Evacuation Lift installed in the building for safety purposes. If we look at Mumbai and Thane together, 21 buildings have FELs in 2022.
Shinde-Fadnavis coalition’s claim for 200 votes in the prez poll falls flat
The claim made by the ruling Shinde-Fadnavis coalition to get 200 votes for Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election fell flat as they could gather 181 votes, according to the figures declared by the Election Commission of India on Thursday. The 181 votes also include 15 votes that Murmu secured from Shiv Sena, as declared by Uddhav Thackeray. Chief minister Eknath Shinde said if mission 200 is not completed, Murmu bagged more votes from Maharashtra.
Alternate day water supply plan scrapped in Pune
As the catchment areas witnessed good rains during the last few weeks the dam water storage has increased and so Pune Municipal Corporation has scrapped its plan to provide alternate day water supply. As of July 22, the dam water storage is 68 per cent. Pune city has been getting water from Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams. Ahmednagar Road gets water supply from Bhama Askhed dam.
CBSE Class 12 results: Lucknow students excel with humanities, score more than 99%
Pinju Sanjay of Study Hall, Lucknow broke the myth that only science students can score in excess of 99%. Pinju scored 99.2% with humanities in CBSE Class 12 examinations, the result of which was declared on Friday. He wants to pursue BA with history honours and wants to seek admission at St Stephen's College, Hindu College or Ramjas College (all in Delhi) by cracking the Central University Entrance Test.
Varanasi: Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, four arrested
Four members of a vehicle lifters' gang were arrested from the Lalkuti area in Varanasi on Friday, police said. A total of 11 two-wheelers were also recovered from their possession, they added. Deputy commissioner of police, Kashi Zone RS Gautam has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to the police team that made the arrest. A total of 11 two-wheelers, including scooties and bikes, were recovered from their possession.
