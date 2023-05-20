Mahakumbh-2025: Consent to 250 cr budget for eight Prayagraj roads

The state government has granted in-principle consent to a budget of around ₹250 crore for construction of eight projects of roads proposed by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) in run-up to Mahakumbh-2025, say officials aware of the move. Widening of roads will help in managing pilgrims and ensuring that they don’t face any problems during the religious event. (For Representation)

The approval of the budget promises to transform the roads of Naini, Jhunsi as well as the heart of the city, they add. The approval to the proposed budget was given at a meeting of the finance committee held in the state capital on Friday, they said.

Before Mahakumbh 2025, the PDA plans to widen 32 roads of the district for the benefit of the huge number of pilgrims expected to attend the mega once-in-12-year religious fair. On Friday, PDA vice-chairman Arvind Singh Chauhan went to Lucknow with a proposal for the eight roads and which following deliberations got the in-principle consent of the state government.

Confirming the development, Chauhan said an amount of about ₹250 crore would now be spent on these roads. As part of the initiative, along with the roads of the district’s fast growing Naini and Jhunsi areas, there are also a few roads of the city itself. “All these roads will be widened so that people do not face any problem during the Mahakumbh,” he said.

Officials said the proposal for the remaining roads had also been prepared and it will be presented in the next meeting. Nearly 100 proposed projects, cumulatively worth ₹500 crore, are be sent to the state-level apex committee after they pass fresh scrutiny. These projects are also to be undertaken as part of the preparations for Mahakumbh-2025.

In this regard, divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant has sought point-wise information from the departments concerned. The state level committee has been set by chief minister Yogi Adityanath under chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra for overseeing and granting approvals to the development and beautification works being undertaken by the state government in Prayagraj.

So far, 87 projects worth more than ₹2,100 crore have been approved in the first and second meetings of the apex committee. The process for inviting tenders and financial approvals of all the approved projects is in progress and work on all of them will be started soon.

