Prayagraj doctor defeated Covid 19 last year, now among 1st to get vaccine shot

Braving the morning chill and fog, Dr Prabhat Singh, an associate professor of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC), Prayagraj, became one among the first in the city to receive a shot of coronavirus vaccine. He was the first person to be vaccinated at the medical college vaccination centre in Prayagraj on Saturday. Singh came out of the vaccination room at 10.54 am with a smile on his face.

The 41-year-old doctor expressed complete faith in Covishield vaccine administered to him and said that all results, right up to its administration, have shown it to be an effective protection against the coronavirus and safe for the individuals getting it.

Dr Singh, a resident of Tagore Town and an alumnus of King George Medical College, Lucknow, maintained that as the first phase of the vaccination drive progresses, even the skeptical will be won over and earn confidence. “I am sure any inhibition about the vaccine would get dispelled in days to come,” he added.

He said that everyone at his home including his two children Prakriti (6) and Prakhar (3), along with his wife Dr Kirti Singh, a doctor working with the Railway Hospital in the city and parents Vinay Kumar (59) and mother Phoolkali (55) were excited about him being one among the first 600 chosen for receiving vaccine shot in the district.

“I was informed that I would be vaccinated today but had no idea that I would be the first to get it. I am proud to be a part of this initiative,” said Dr Singh, a neurologist who hails from Bara Tehsil of Prayagraj district.

Dr Singh said that he served at the Covid-19 ICU set up at SRN Hospital in the district during the lockdown period and in September, ended up testing positive. “However, I successfully beat the virus, recovered and rejoined my duty. Having received the first dose of the vaccine, I am looking forward for the second one,” he added