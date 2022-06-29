Prayagraj family tries to revive dead girl through sorcery; four fall sick
Family members of a minor girl, who died about four days back in Diha village of Karchanna in trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj, stayed with the body at home and tried to revive her through sorcery, police said.
They said four siblings of the deceased were found to be sick as they didn’t take any food for the past four days as part of some ritual.
Police have admitted the siblings to SRN Hospital and sent the body for post mortem that suggested the girl died of some illness. However, no FIR has been lodged in this connection so far.
The incident came to light on Tuesday when villagers experienced foul smell emanating from the house of farmer Abhayraj Yadav and informed the police.
When police forcibly entered the house of Yadav late Tuesday evening, they found the body of the 14-year-old girl lying on the floor. Four of her siblings, including three brothers and a married sister, were also found sick.
“Questioning of the family members revealed that they were performing a special puja (ritual) to please Bamba Devi (a local deity) for reviving the dead girl. They were not consuming food for the past four days and surviving only on river water,” SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said.
Dixit said a team of doctors carried out medical checkup of the family and found them to be mentally unstable at that moment. The family included Abhayraj, his wife, five daughters and three sons.
“No involvement of any sorcerer has been found in the incident yet. The family members themselves were trying to revive the dead girl by pleasing the deity,” he said.
The official added that very little food and grains etc were found at their home. Police also found some burnt articles.
Some villagers claimed that Abhayraj and his family used to discuss about seeing ghosts and witches in their fields and practised sorcery.
The deceased’s cousin Umashankar said “Abhayraj’s family had severed ties with other villagers and relatives some time back. One of his four married daughters used to live with them. The family used to throw bricks and chase away their relatives and even their other three daughters whenever they came to visit them.”
Patients in Delhi who tested positive for BA.5 did not have severe symptoms
New Delhi: As Delhi reported the first cases of the Omicron BA.5 variant of coronavirus, doctors from the hospitals where those infected with the new sub-lineage have been admitted said the patients did not exhibit any unique symptoms, and the disease was not severe. There is no need to panic as this sub-lineage, even though more transmissible, is not known to cause severe infection, increased hospitalisations or deaths, they said.
Udaipur killing: VHP, Bajrang Dal demand gallows for the killers
New Delhi: Members of the Delhi unit of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad held a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening, demanding capital punishment for the two men who killed a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, even as the Delhi Police said gatherings were not allowed in the New Delhi area as section 144 was in force there.
Delhi govt extends free ration scheme till September
New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended its free ration scheme till September 30, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The free scheme was launched after the lockdown imposed due to the Covid pandemic to help people without livelihood options. The Delhi government has been supplying ration for free to almost 7.3 million citizens since April 2020.
Mundka fire: Last victim laid to rest
The mortal remains of Geeta Devi, one of the 27 victims of the May 13 fire at a Mundka CCTV assembling unit, were cremated on Wednesday. The police had to conduct DNA tests on the bodies the 27 people who died in the blaze in Mundka, one of the most deadly fire incidents in Delhi, since they were charred beyond recognition. She used to do odd jobs too survive.
To promote kitchen gardens, Delhi govt takes up ‘smart urban farming’
To promote green jobs in the capital, the Delhi cabinet on Wednesday approved the 'smart urban farming' initiative, through which it aims to popularise rooftop farming, both for self consumption and as an entrepreneurship venture, officials in the know of the development said.
