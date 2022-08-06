Prayagraj: High school student dies after falling from roof
A high school student, 15, fell to his death from the roof of the third floor of the Rajarshi Mandapam building located close to Chandralok Cinema Hall on Friday evening while playing cricket.
The boy had gone to the roof to collect the ball and fell from the third floor of the building. He died on the spot. The Kotwali police had sent the body for post-mortem. Police said that the 15-year-old victim was a resident of Batashamandi and a high school student. On Friday evening, the boy went out to play cricket with his friends at Rajarshi Mandapam but failed to return home. When the boy did not return home till late in the evening, his family members started searching for him. They reached the place where he used to play cricket with the local boys. When the boys, who were playing cricket with the victim, were questioned, the kin discovered that during the play, the boy had gone to the roof to fetch the ball and didn’t come back.
The search began on Friday evening at midnight. The boy’s body was soon found covered in blood inside the hall of Rajarshi Mandapam.
Kotwali police said the middle of the third floor of the building was covered with a plastic cover and the boy likely fell through it to his death.
-
BJP eyes Sharad Pawar’s bastion, Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Baramati from August 16 to 18
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's stronghold Baramati Lok Sabha constituency between August 16 and 18. During the visit, she will interact with Bharatiya Janata Party workers and attend organisational meetings. “Sitharaman will visit Baramati town and other assembly segments under the Lok Sabha constituency, as part of BJP's 'Pravas' campaign across the country,” said senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who is coordinating the programme in Maharashtra.
-
U.P.: Slain Lakhimpur Kheri journalist’s brother joins SP
Pawan Kashyap, whose elder brother and local journalist Raman Kashyap was among the eight people killed in Tikunia violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 last year, joined the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow on Friday (August 5). Pawan Kashyap had joined the Congress in January. However, his stay there did not last long.
-
Travel time mounts as flyover construction at Chandani chowk, SPPU junction slows traffic
Commuters heading towards Wakad and Rajiv Gandhi IT park at HInjewadi said that the flyover construction at Chandani chowk and Savitribai Phule Pune University junction has increased their travel time by at least three times because of vehicular traffic. A study by Pune traffic branch covering SPPU junction found that 0.281 million vehicles passed through the busy intersection on a daily basis during April this year.
-
Pune residents irked as damaged, poor quality flags distributed at ward offices
Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations have started the distribution of national flags. However, residents are unhappy as many of the flags are of “poor quality.” PMC will distribute five lakh national flags to celebrate the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative announced by the Union government. The flags would be distributed through 15 ward offices across the city.
-
PMC to set up incinerators to dispose of chicken, mutton waste
Like medical waste, Pune Municipal Corporation is planning to collect waste chicken, mutton and fish directly from sellers. While presenting the budget, PMC announced it is planning to erect a new incinerator facility for fish, chicken and mutton waste. Head of PMC solid waste management department, Asha Raut, said, “PMC plans to install an incinerator for waste fish, chicken and mutton. Also, vendors selling these items will be registered.”
