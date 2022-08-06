Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Prayagraj: High school student dies after falling from roof

Prayagraj: High school student dies after falling from roof

Published on Aug 06, 2022 11:16 PM IST
A high school student, 15, fell to his death from the roof of the third floor of the Rajarshi Mandapam building located close to Chandralok Cinema Hall on Friday evening while playing cricket
Kotwali police said the middle of the third floor of the building was covered with a plastic cover and the boy likely fell through it to his death.
Kotwali police said the middle of the third floor of the building was covered with a plastic cover and the boy likely fell through it to his death. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A high school student, 15, fell to his death from the roof of the third floor of the Rajarshi Mandapam building located close to Chandralok Cinema Hall on Friday evening while playing cricket.

The boy had gone to the roof to collect the ball and fell from the third floor of the building. He died on the spot. The Kotwali police had sent the body for post-mortem. Police said that the 15-year-old victim was a resident of Batashamandi and a high school student. On Friday evening, the boy went out to play cricket with his friends at Rajarshi Mandapam but failed to return home. When the boy did not return home till late in the evening, his family members started searching for him. They reached the place where he used to play cricket with the local boys. When the boys, who were playing cricket with the victim, were questioned, the kin discovered that during the play, the boy had gone to the roof to fetch the ball and didn’t come back.

The search began on Friday evening at midnight. The boy’s body was soon found covered in blood inside the hall of Rajarshi Mandapam.

Kotwali police said the middle of the third floor of the building was covered with a plastic cover and the boy likely fell through it to his death.

