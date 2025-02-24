Prayagraj murder: Delhi man inspired by crime thrillers, planned to kill wife for months, say police

The Delhi man accused of killing his 40-year-old wife while on a trip to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh 2025 was inspired by crime thriller serials, the police said. After the murder, Ashok went to Jhunsi police station and lodged a missing complaint. (For Representation)

Ashok Kumar, 48, confessed to the crime, according to station house officer, Jhunsi Kotwali, inspector Upendra Singh. He is now lodged in Naini jail. An extra-marital affair was the alleged motive for the murder, his relatives said, according to the police.

“He had been planning the murder of his wife for months. His questioning hinted he was inspired by crime thrillers as he had brought a knife along from Delhi to commit the crime. He confessed to an altercation with his wife after consuming liquor, which made him murder her,” the SHO said.

Ashok, who arrived with his wife Meenakshi in Prayagraj on pretext of a holy dip at the Sangam, did not take her to a hotel as the staff there would have mandatorily asked for identity details of the couple.

Instead, after arriving at Jhunsi station of Prayagraj from Trilokpuri, Delhi, on February 18, he bathed in the Ganga with his wife. Later during the night, the couple walked some distance and searched for accommodation in Azad Nagar locality, requesting residents for some space to spend the night, claiming that they were poor and could not afford to stay in a hotel.

Gayaratri Devi, 72, who was alone at her double storey house as her contractor son Sanjay Bind had gone out of the city for work, witnessed the plight of the couple and agreed to let them stay in a room on the first floor.

The next morning, there was no response from the room on the first floor. This made Gayatri Devi go upstairs only to find the main door open and Meenakshi’s body in the washroom with the throat slit, according to the police.

The SHO, who is also the investigating officer (IO) of the case, said Ashok had planned the murder much earlier and had purposely not given identity proof despite being asked by Gayatri Devi.

According to DCP (City) Abhishek Bharti, after the murder, Ashok went to Jhunsi police station and lodged a missing complaint, saying that he lost track of his wife in the Mahakumbh rush.

He then also informed his family members in Delhi that his wife got separated from him. Meenakshi’s brother Pravesh Kumar, besides her sons Ashwani and Adarsh, called the Jhunsi police on February 21 and said they suspected Ashok’s hand in Meenakshi’s disappearance.

They told the police that Ashok had an extra marital affair which was the cause of discord between the couple. The police then traced Ashok’s location through his mobile phone number and arrested him from Baihrana locality of the city late on February 21 night. During questioning, he confessed to his crime and was arrested, police said.