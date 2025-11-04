Prayagraj plant begins bio-CNG supply

The commercial supply of bio-CNG, or Compressed Biogas, produced at the Arail plant in Naini here commenced on Monday. Mayor Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesarwani showed the green flag to CNG vehicles at the plant around 1 pm. Mayor Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesarwani showing the green flag to supply vehicles at the Arail plant on Monday. (HT) (HT)

Prayagraj has become the second city in the country, after Indore, to produce bio-CNG.

In the first phase, four tons of bio-CNG per day will be supplied to Indian Oil and Adani Gas Pipeline Limited from the Ever Enviro plant, which is located on the banks of the Yamuna. To produce four tons of bio-CNG, the municipal corporation will have to supply approximately 100 tons of wet waste to the plant.

The corporation established the bio-CNG plant in association with the private sector at an approximate construction cost of ₹125 crore.

On a trial, bio-CNG was produced from garbage in the plant in mid-July this year. Ever Enviro’s project head Himanshu Srivastava said 600 vehicles will run on bio-CNG produced at the plant. According to him, the plant has the capacity to produce 20 tonnes of bio-CNG, for which 325 tonnes of wet garbage, cow dung, etc., will be required. When the plant gets operational at full capacity, cooking gas will be supplied to thousands of homes and vehicles, he added.

In addition to bio-CNG, organic fertiliser will also be produced from wet waste. Their sale is expected to begin in a month.

The waste left behind from bio-CNG production will be used to make organic fertiliser. Machines have also been installed at the plant for composting.

Srivastava added: “After producing bio-CNG from 100 tons of wet waste, approximately 25 tons of residual waste are left behind. This waste will be used to make compost. According to the project head, composting is a lengthy process. The processing of composting has begun and the compost will likely be sold in the market in a month.