Prayagraj Pocso court awards death to man for rape, murder of 3-year-old girl

The Posco court here recently awarded death sentence to a man who raped and murdered a 3-year-old girl in Prayagraj six years ago. “This case is extremely cruel, inhumane, and shocking to society. The accused has zero chance of reform, said court. (For Representation)

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) court judge Vinod Kumar Chaurasia observed, “This case is extremely cruel, inhumane, and shocking to society. The accused has zero chance of reform. The culprit deserves the death penalty.”

The court imposed the death penalty for both offences under Sections 376A (rape resulting in death) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. A fine of ₹25,000 was also imposed for each offence. The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide compensation of ₹200,000 to the victim’s legal heirs.

During the investigation, the police inspected the scene, collected scientific and forensic evidence, and conducted a post-mortem. Medical examinations indicated rape and strangulation. After completing the investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against the accused in court under sections 376A, 302 of the IPC, and sections 5/6 of the Pocso Act.

During the trial, the prosecution presented a total of 13 witnesses, including the victim’s father, mother, grandmother, the doctor who performed the post-mortem and the investigating officer.

The court thoroughly examined the oral, medical, scientific, documentary, and circumstantial evidence. The accused was subsequently convicted by the Pocso court on June 29. The incident had taken place on June 12, 2020 and an FIR was lodged on June 13,2020 at Handia police station in Prayagraj.